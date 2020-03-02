A MAN is to stand trial after he denied two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Steven Hole, aged 29, formerly of Aberthaw Road, Newport, is accused of trying to contact two girls, aged 13 and 15.

He entered not guilty pleas at a hearing before Judge Richard Twomlow at Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed between January and February.

Hole is due to stand trial on September 14.

The defendant was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Jason Howells.

Hole was remanded in custody.