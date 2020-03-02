THE jury has retired in the trial of seven men accused of being part of an alleged gang conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and across South Wales.

Six of the defendants are from Newport: Emile Jones, 31, of East Usk Road, Aftab Hussain, 31, of Laburnum Drive, Erfan Kamber, 34, of Corporation Road, Lewis Farrell, 21, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Jacob Jones, 25, of Clarence Place and Hassan Farooq, 34, of Cyril Street.

The seventh man, Varinder Sanghera, 40, is of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 1, 2018 and July 26, 2019.

Five men other pleaded guilty during the course of the trial which began in January.

Parvis Ishaq, aged 30, of Cyril Street, Murtaza Hussain, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Avatar Hussain, aged 26, of Bishpool View, Rizwaan Hussain, aged 23, of Llanthewy Road, all Newport, and Mohammed Ali, aged 38, of no fixed abode, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

At the start of the six-week trial, prosecutor Heath Edwards said the defendants were all part of a “successful and lucrative business” that used a central pay-as-you-go mobile phone line to meet the needs of hundreds of customers.

He told the jury of eight men and four women: “They all worked together as part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and beyond.

“Each defendant assisted in a different way. It was a successful and lucrative business. The telephone was a valuable commodity.”

He added that group text messages would be sent out to hundreds of drug addicts advertising products with prices and advising potential customers, “Hurry while stocks last.”

The court heard how “text bombs or flares” were used to advertise class A drugs for sale to existing clients.

Drug users from all over South Wales would call the number, known as the ‘Goshi’ line, and place orders for heroin and crack cocaine before a “runner” would deliver the merchandise in return for cash after meeting them in Newport city centre, Mr Edwards said.

The number was contacted on average 234 times a day over a nine-month period.

Cardiff Crown Court has heard in defence how the prosecution case has been labelled ‘weak and circumstantial’.

Proceeding.