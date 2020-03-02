DEFENDANTS involved in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and ecstasy in South East Wales have been jailed for a total of more than 80 years.

They were among 35 people arrested during a series of Gwent Police raids in May and June last year as part of Operation Dynamic, a crackdown on serious and organised crime.

“The aim of the operation was to identify and bring to justice those supplying these drugs, to prevent drug related crime and anti-social behaviour associated with drug use," Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuck, of Gwent Police, said today (Monday).

"I cannot overemphasise the dangers of these drugs and the harm they can cause to the community as a whole.

"There is a human cost to the trade of supplying drugs and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our some of our communities who are affected on a daily basis."

The last of the 35 defendants appeared in court today.

DCI Tuck said the "very detailed" investigation lasted six months and involved more than 100 police officers, as well as other agencies.

Operation Dynamic focused on the supply of illegal drugs including heroin, crack cocaine, and ecstasy.

"We will continue to target others involved in the illegal drugs trade and I urge anyone with information to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” DCI Tuck said.