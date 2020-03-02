A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID STEVENS, 43, of Telford Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation and a fine after he admitted being the owner of a rottweiler crossbreed dog called Tanks which was dangerously out of control in public.

The animal injured Alan Dowling on the city’s Corporation Road on September 11, 2019.

The 12-year-old dog must be kept under proper control in public by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not younger than 16 and wear a muzzle or it will be destroyed.

CAROLINE ALEXANDRA PITT, 59, of Manmoel Road, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,550 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of being in breach of an enforcement notice under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

She was convicted of failing to remove ramps and material from when it was used as a motor cross track and reinstate the land to its prior condition.

CHRISTOPHER TYRRELL, 31, of Ash Tree Road, Caerwent, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 25 months after he admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

He was also jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Tyrrell must also pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHELLE JANE GERRARD, 52, of Crescent Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

VICTORIA PUGH, 26, of School Street, Brithdir, Caerphilly, was fined £80 after she admitted sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or

menacing character.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANDREW DAVID GREENHILL, 23, of St Mary Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GEMMA GRACE HAZLEWOOD, 36, of Francis Street, Fleur-De-Lys, Blackwood, must pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.