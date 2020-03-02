HERE are the pictures of 24 drug dealers brought to justice after Gwent Police’s Operation Dynamic – a crackdown on serious and organised crime last year.

They were locked up in total for more than 80 years for trafficking heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy in South East Wales.

Around 180 specialist officers carried out a series of dawn raids across the force area.

At the time of sentence, the defendants were aged between 18 and 64 and included 21 men and three women.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuck, who led Dynamic, said: “The operation took place over six months, concluding with two days of large scale warrants in May and June 2019 involving over 100 police officers, together with the support from a number partner agencies.

“It targeted those supplying class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin –along with the class B ecstasy.

“The aim of the operation was to identify and bring to justice those supplying these drugs, to prevent drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour associated with drug use."

Ashley Morgan

Ashley Morgan, aged 19, of Ringwood Hill, Ringland, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for four years and six months.

Leah Sterry

Leah Sterry, aged 31, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Robert Plant

Robert Plant, aged 36, of West View Crescent, Treharris, was jailed for two years and eight months.

David Griffiths

David Griffiths, aged 57, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for three years and four months.

Alun Pascoe, also known as Alun Harris

Alun Pascoe, also known as Alun Harris, aged 65, of Milton Place, Graig-y-Rhacca, was jailed for three years.

Joanne James

Joanne James, aged 43, of Pen y Graig, Penpedairheol, near Ystrad Mynach, was sent to prison for three years.

Shane Carter

Shane Carter, 47, of Hawthorn Avenue, Hengoed, was locked up for five years and three months.

Carl Yemm, also known as Carl Jones

Carl Yemm, also known as Carl Jones, 52, of Trosnant Crescent, Penybryn, near Gelligaer, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Sakhawrat Ali

Sakhawrat Ali, 22, was jailed for two years and four months.

Curtis Hooper

Curtis Hooper, 21, from Newport, was sent to prison for five years and seven months.

Victoria Fender

Victoria Fender, aged 47, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, was sent to prison for two years and four months.

James Taylor

James Taylor, 29, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for four years and eight months.

Daniel Watkins

Daniel Watkins, aged 33, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for five years and one month.

Cameron Symonds

Cameron Symonds, 22, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was sent to prison for four years.

Callum Biggs

Callum Biggs, aged 20, of Bishton Street, Newport, was locked up for three years and nine months.

Declan Beesley

Declan Beesley, 23, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was jailed for two years and nine months.

Ben Stead

Ben Stead, 26, of Rhymney, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Jesse Jones

Jesse Jones, 23, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for three years and four months.

Dewi Thomas

Dewi Thomas, aged 21, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was locked up for three years.

Thomas Hunt

Thomas Hunt, aged 21, of Teynes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for three years.

Christopher Vaughan

Christopher Vaughan, 29, was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Damian Hall

Damian Hall, 45, of Meadow Street, Abertillery, was jailed for two years.

Gregory Vicarin Jones

Gregory Vicarin Jones, 48, was jailed for three years and four months.

Marcus Dix

Marcus Dix, 41, was locked up for two years and seven months.