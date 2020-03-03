IT'S that Crufts time of the year, when thousands of canine hopefuls - and their dedicated owners - head for the NEC in Birmingham in search of glory in what is the biggest and most famous dog show in the world.

Crufts will be held from this Thursday, March 5, until Sunday March 8 and there are plenty of entries again this year from all over Gwent. Here we focus on some of the entries from Caerphilly county borough.

Basset Hounds Jack and Lily

Tina Watkins from Crosskeys has been heavily involved in the world of dogs and showing, as she has spent 30 years showing Basset Hounds.

Mrs Watkins with Jack and Lily

“I fell into showing by accident. I became a custodian of my first Basset Hound and it changed my life,” she said.

Mrs Watkins will be taking two Basset Hounds with her to this year’s Crufts - siblings Blackvein Codebreaker and Blackvein Enigma. The pair are 12th generation of hounds and their mother Solent was the first Welsh champion breed for 15 years.

Mrs Watkins plays an integral part in the breeding of Basset Hounds, being secretary of the Wales Basset Hound Club, the breed health coordinator of Basset Hounds, and the treasurer of the Dachshund Club of Wales.

She will also be represented through other dogs that she has bred, who will be attending from various parts of the UK.

Irish Setter Freddie

Kerry Glastonbury and husband Steve will be showing their Irish Setter Freddie, who goes by the kennel name Brabrook Nutcracker. Freddie won a championship show to get entry into this year’s Crufts, however, the young setter has already got its junior warrant - which grants entry into Crufts every year.

Freddie

They have had Irish Setters since 1981 and have always used the breeders Mr and Mrs A Drinkwater from Hereford, who are very well-known in the show circuit. Their breeder name is Brabrook and this is where part of Freddie’s kennel name comes from.

Mrs Glastonbury said: I’m so proud of them. They are beautiful dogs, very handsome and cheeky. Don’t see them very often in parks or out and about but they are very popular breeds in show.”

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Daisy

Daisy

Catch First Svea Garonera - usually known as Daisy - arrived in Gwent two-and-a-half years ago after a 1,000-mile dash to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

"Myself and my husband, Mike, are mad about Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers and when we heard Daisy's mother had produced a litter, we loaded up our old Citroen and headed East," said Heather Buckingham, who lives near Risca.

"We spotted Daisy as the character of the litter - the one always wanting to do her own thing. Since bringing her back to Wales she's got a lot of attention at dog shows throughout England and Wales, culminating in her qualifying for Crufts.

"The breed, called Tollers for short, is still quite rare. Crufts is a chance not only for owners to get together but for Daisy to meet friends and some of her brothers and sisters.

"Daisy enjoys the attention but is happiest running and splashing about with her Welsh friends."

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Jamesbonny Master Lucas and Jamesbonny Rosebud

Jamesbonny Master Lucas

Stephen and Sian Watts from Newbridge will be taking Jamesbonny Master Lucas and Jamesbonny Rosebud, their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, to Crufts this year.

Jamesbonny Rosebud

The couple have been showing for quite some time now, starting at agility and jumping shows, and it progressed from there to Crufts.

Mr Watts has judged various dog shows across the world, including America, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium and slightly closer to home in Ireland.

In 1998, they took a break from showing but have been back on the circuit for the last 12 years.

Pointer Hannah and Curly Coated Retriever Bear

Bear

Keith Masson will be taking two dogs to Crufts - a pointer called Hannah and a curly coated retriever called Bear.

Mr Masson, who lives in Caerphilly county borough, has always been surrounded by show dogs, as his mother showed a King Charles Spaniel when he was a child. Mr Masson took up his mum’s legacy and has been showing for around 17 years.

“I started because my mum did it, and it was an excuse to own more than one dog. I also enjoy doing it,” he said.

Rhodesian Ridgebacks Eric and Tegan

Norah Raymond’s life certainly revolves around dogs. She works as a dog hydro therapist in Blackwood and is taking two of her Rhodesian Ridgebacks, 20-month-old Eric and eight-year-old Tegan. The dogs come from the Sofala Kennel. Eric won best puppy in Crufts last year.

Eric

Mrs Raymond has been showing for 30 years. She said someone suggested it to her and her entries started to win, so she continued.

As well as the two she is showing, Mrs Raymond also has another two going up that she has bred.

Shar Peis Izzy and Harry

Izzy, who is also known as Pontshannon I Did It With You, with handler Kacey-Leigh Green

Clive and Linda Walker from Blackwood will be taking their two Shar Pei's to Crufts - two-year-old Izzy and four-year-old Harry. Both are no strangers to Crufts, with Harry winning best shar pei puppy in show in his first appearance.

They will be handled by Kasey-Leigh Green at Crufts - who Mrs Walker said is an extremely good handler and has bonded well with both dogs.

Mrs Walker explained how she had her first shar pei from a breeder 15 years ago, and it was the breeder who suggested showing them. For the past 10 years, the couple have also been breeding and Mr Walker chairs the shar pei club of Great Britain. They will also be manning the Discover Dogs stand at Crufts for the shar pei breed.