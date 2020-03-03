A KNIFEMAN who assaulted his victim at a city centre McDonalds restaurant is behind bars.

Dylan Coffin, 26, of Church Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 months after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The offences were committed at the McDonalds on Newport’s High Street on January 19.

Coffin’s co-defendant, Tommy Brunnock, 19, of Wilson Street, Newport, also pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Brunnock must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Both defendants must pay a victim surcharge.