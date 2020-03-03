VOLUNTEERS cleared more than 200 needles from an abandoned tent in Newport City Centre last week.

Paul Murphy, founder of community group Pride in Pill, said he cleared 25 bags of rubbish and more than 200 needles from an abandoned tent on Commercial Street.

"I had a text from a resident asking if I could clean up a tent after a homeless person had asked them if they could help get it cleaned up," he said.

"It was flooded with about a foot of water, and there was lots of clothes left in there. And there were sharps everywhere.

"There was also empty boxes in it.

"Luckily the tent was closed, as the needles were everywhere. If some kids went in there, they could have really hurt themselves.

"It doesn't make Newport look good."

(Some of the needles cleared from the site on Commercial Street. Picture: Paul Murphy)

Mr Murphy estimates his group of volunteers have cleared around 2,500 needles from the streets of Newport since the start of the year.

He has been trained, alongside six others, to safely dispose of sharp objects.

If you see needles discarded anywhere, do not pick them up, but contact Pride in Pill through Facebook or report them to Newport City Council.

The next Pride in Pill litter pick is taking place on Saturday, March 7, meeting on the east side of the Millennium Bridge at 10.30am.

A further litter pick will take place in Pill the following Wednesday. Full details are on the Pride in Pill Facebook page.