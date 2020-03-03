A PAEDOPHILE whose “sexual deviancy spans six decades” was jailed for more than 20 years after he was found guilty of a catalogue of sex crimes.

Michael Hillitt, aged 69, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, was condemned by Judge Daniel Williams as he sentenced him following his conviction for 32 offences.

He told the pensioner: “Your sexual deviancy spans six decades. You are an irredeemable paedophile, entirely self-absorbed and without conscience.”

The 6ft 2in and 23 stone Hillitt was found guilty by a jury of historical offences against a boy and a girl.

He was convicted of rape, attempted rape, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to watch a sexual act, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual activity with a child.

Wheelchair user Hillitt had denied the charges.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett read one of the victim’s impact statement to the court which said: “He made me feel isolated and alone. I lived in fear. The sexual abuse made me feel confused and angry.”

The other victim read their statement and told the court: “I am worried what he is capable of.”

Judge Williams told Hillitt: “This was grave abuse. The court has been greatly moved by what each of the victims has said about the effect of your crimes upon them.

“I commend their courage.”

Mr Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had a previous conviction for a serious sexual assault on a nine-year-old boy dating back to the 1960s.

Heath Edwards, mitigating, said his client was suffering from “significant health issues”.

He added: “There is a distinct possibility he will remain until the end of his days in custody.”

Judge Williams jailed Hillitt for 21 years and told him he would have to register as a sex offender for life.