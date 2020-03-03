VARIOUS parts of the M4 around Newport are set to close throughout the week for emergency work, maintenance work and surveys.

Here is the complete list:

- The M4 Westbound from J26 (Malpas) to J27 (High Cross) will be closed for emergency work from 8pm-6am on Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5.

The work will finish on Friday, March 6 at 6am.

- The M4 Westbound, from J24 (Coldra) to J25A (Grove Park) will close for emergency work from 8pm on Friday, March 6 until 6am Saturday, March 7.

- The M4 Westbound, from J28 (Tredegar Park) to J29 (Castleton) will close for maintenance work from 8pm until 5.30am on Thursday, March 5 and Friday 6.

The works will be finished at 5.30am on Saturday, March 7.

- The M4 Eastbound, J23 (Rogiet) to the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed from 9pm on Thursday, March 5, until 6 am Friday, March 6.

- The exit slip road on the M4 Westbound, J28 (Tredegar Park) will be closed for maintenance work from 8pm on Tuesday, March 3 until 5.30am on Wednesday, March 4.

This is for planned roadworks.

- The exit slip road on the M4 Westbound, J25A (Grove Park) is closed from 8pm-6am on both Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

This is for surveys.

- The exit slip road on the M4 Eastbound, J25A (Grove Park) will also close from 8pm-6am for surveys on March 4, 5 and finishing at 6am on March 6.

- The exit slip road on the M4 Westbound, J27 (High Cross) will close from 10pm on Friday, March 6 until 5.30am, Saturday, March 7.

This is for roadworks.