THE LOCATIONS where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Gwent this month have been revealed.
GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
Cameras will only be used on roads where:
• People have been injured or killed
• Communities have expressed concern
• Operations with a road safety objective
The actual locations for mobile safety camera vans are within the area of the site and not specifically where the vans park.
Moreover, the vans will not always be monitoring the stretch of road identified.
However, this does not negate an offence, GoSafe explains on their website.
“All speed limits should be adhered to, not just where you believe there may be enforcement.
“There are no enforcement free times, and no enforcement free locations.”
The sites where mobile speed cameras are this month, according to GoSafe’s map.
Newport
(The mobile speed cameras are spread throughout Newport. Picture: GoSafe.)
A48 – Penhow
B4245 – Magor Road, Langstone
Catsash Road, Langstone
B4237 – Chepstow Road, The Coldra
Christchurch Road
B4596 – Caerleon Road, east of Beaufort Road
Ponthir Road, Caerleon
Corporation Road
Corporation Road – Lysaght Village
B4237 – Cardiff Road, Waterloo Road to Clytha Square
Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport
B4591 – Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent
A467 – Southbound, 50mph section
A467 – Northbound
A467 – Southbound, prior to Tregwilym Road
A468 – Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin
A48 – Berryhill
A48 – Castleton
Monmouthshire
(The mobile speed cameras in Monmouthshire. Picture: GoSafe.)
A446 – St Lawrence Road, Chepstow
B4293 – Llanishen
A466 – Llandogo
A466 – Redbrook Road, Monmouth
A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth
A466 – St Arvans to Livox Bends
Devauden Road
B4245 – Caldicot bypass
C136 – Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane
A48 – Caerwent, within 30pmh gated section
M4 – Toll Plaza, westbound to toll plaza
B4245 – Magor
Blaenau Gwent
(The mobile speed cameras in Blaenau Gwent. Picture: GoSafe.)
Victoria Road – Six Bells
A467 – Aberbeeg Road, near Warm Turn, Aberbeeg
Bournville Road, Blaina
A4046 – Station Road, Waunllwyd
A467 – Abertillery Road, Blaina
Surgery Road, Nantyglo
New Road, Nantyglo
Chapel Road, Nantyglo
A4047 – Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr
B4478 – Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
A4046 – Ebbw Vale, near Tesco’s
Queens Villas – Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale
A4046 – College Road, Ebbw Vale
Torfaen
(The mobile speed cameras in Torfaen. Picture: GoSafe.)
Caerleon Road – Ponthir
Llanfrechfa Way
Henllys Way – Near Pentre Close
Henllys Way – Near Tolpath
Greenmeadow Way
C276 – Ty Gwyn Way, Near Marlborough Road
Ty Gwyn Way – Near Community farm
Greenforge Way
C1029 – Thornhill Road
Station Road – Sebastpool, Pontypool
The Highway – New Inn
A472 – Pontymoile Gryatory, Skew Fields to Pontypool
Usk Road – New Inn, Pontypool
Crumlin Road – Pontypool
A4043 – Snatchwood Road, St Luke’s Road
B4246 – Freeholdland Road and Limekiln Road, Abersychan
B4246 – New Road, Garndiffaith
B4246 – Varteg, Abersychan
B4248 – Garn Road, Blaenavon
Caerphilly
(The mobile speed cameras in Caerphilly. Picture: GoSafe.)
B4591 – Risca Road, Rogerstone
B4591 – Risca Road, near Welsh Oak, Pontymister
A468 – Machen Village
B4623 – Mountain Road
Greenway – Bedwas House Industrial Estate
B4263 – Bowls Terrace, Mill Road
Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach
A472 – Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
Main Road – Maesycymmer
Victoria Road – Fleur-de-Lis
B4251 – Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith
A469 – New Road, Tir Y Berth
B4254 – Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights
Pant Road – Newbridge
North Road – Newbridge
A472 – Hafod yr ynys Road
B4251 – Kendon Hill
Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue
Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen
Pengam Road
A4048 – Argoed
B4511 – Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed
A4048 – Newport Road, Hollybush
White Rose Way – New Tredegar
Bailey Street - Deri
