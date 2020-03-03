THE LOCATIONS where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Gwent this month have been revealed.

GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.

Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.

How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.

Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.

Cameras will only be used on roads where:

• People have been injured or killed

• Communities have expressed concern

• Operations with a road safety objective

The actual locations for mobile safety camera vans are within the area of the site and not specifically where the vans park.

Moreover, the vans will not always be monitoring the stretch of road identified.

However, this does not negate an offence, GoSafe explains on their website.

“All speed limits should be adhered to, not just where you believe there may be enforcement.

“There are no enforcement free times, and no enforcement free locations.”

The sites where mobile speed cameras are this month, according to GoSafe’s map.

Newport

(The mobile speed cameras are spread throughout Newport. Picture: GoSafe.)

A48 – Penhow

B4245 – Magor Road, Langstone

Catsash Road, Langstone

B4237 – Chepstow Road, The Coldra

Christchurch Road

B4596 – Caerleon Road, east of Beaufort Road

Ponthir Road, Caerleon

Corporation Road

Corporation Road – Lysaght Village

B4237 – Cardiff Road, Waterloo Road to Clytha Square

Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport

B4591 – Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent

A467 – Southbound, 50mph section

A467 – Northbound

A467 – Southbound, prior to Tregwilym Road

A468 – Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin

A48 – Berryhill

A48 – Castleton

Monmouthshire

(The mobile speed cameras in Monmouthshire. Picture: GoSafe.)

A446 – St Lawrence Road, Chepstow

B4293 – Llanishen

A466 – Llandogo

A466 – Redbrook Road, Monmouth

A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth

A466 – St Arvans to Livox Bends

Devauden Road

B4245 – Caldicot bypass

C136 – Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane

A48 – Caerwent, within 30pmh gated section

M4 – Toll Plaza, westbound to toll plaza

B4245 – Magor

Blaenau Gwent

(The mobile speed cameras in Blaenau Gwent. Picture: GoSafe.)

Victoria Road – Six Bells

A467 – Aberbeeg Road, near Warm Turn, Aberbeeg

Bournville Road, Blaina

A4046 – Station Road, Waunllwyd

A467 – Abertillery Road, Blaina

Surgery Road, Nantyglo

New Road, Nantyglo

Chapel Road, Nantyglo

A4047 – Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr

B4478 – Letchworth Road to Eureka Place

A4046 – Ebbw Vale, near Tesco’s

Queens Villas – Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale

A4046 – College Road, Ebbw Vale

Torfaen

(The mobile speed cameras in Torfaen. Picture: GoSafe.)

Caerleon Road – Ponthir

Llanfrechfa Way

Henllys Way – Near Pentre Close

Henllys Way – Near Tolpath

Greenmeadow Way

C276 – Ty Gwyn Way, Near Marlborough Road

Ty Gwyn Way – Near Community farm

Greenforge Way

C1029 – Thornhill Road

Station Road – Sebastpool, Pontypool

The Highway – New Inn

A472 – Pontymoile Gryatory, Skew Fields to Pontypool

Usk Road – New Inn, Pontypool

Crumlin Road – Pontypool

A4043 – Snatchwood Road, St Luke’s Road

B4246 – Freeholdland Road and Limekiln Road, Abersychan

B4246 – New Road, Garndiffaith

B4246 – Varteg, Abersychan

B4248 – Garn Road, Blaenavon

Caerphilly

(The mobile speed cameras in Caerphilly. Picture: GoSafe.)

B4591 – Risca Road, Rogerstone

B4591 – Risca Road, near Welsh Oak, Pontymister

A468 – Machen Village

B4623 – Mountain Road

Greenway – Bedwas House Industrial Estate

B4263 – Bowls Terrace, Mill Road

Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach

A472 – Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road – Maesycymmer

Victoria Road – Fleur-de-Lis

B4251 – Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith

A469 – New Road, Tir Y Berth

B4254 – Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights

Pant Road – Newbridge

North Road – Newbridge

A472 – Hafod yr ynys Road

B4251 – Kendon Hill

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue

Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen

Pengam Road

A4048 – Argoed

B4511 – Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed

A4048 – Newport Road, Hollybush

White Rose Way – New Tredegar

Bailey Street - Deri

