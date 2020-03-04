A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL DYFED JAMES RICE, 24, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for three years and four months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to undertake a 19-day thinking skills programme and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Rice must pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

LEE SANDERSON, 47, of Brynglas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,042.31 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing goods from Castell Howell and Screwfix.

He also admitted one count of fraud.

JAY MIGUEL STOREY, 18, of Brangwyn Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £157 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £53.30 from Lidl.

LIMAHL ROBERT VERNEY, 35, of Pen y Dre, Trebanog, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit in Ebbw Vale.

He was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT BRUCE BARNBY, 37, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was fined £120 after he admitted being in possession of 25.3g of amphetamine and being in breach of a suspended sentence for having a bladed article.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

WYNDHAM BENNETT, 26, of Broadway, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

PETER RHYS LAURIE, 31, of The Moorings, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having cocaine, ecstasy and benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Lauri was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARGARET ROBERTS, 54, of William Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after she admitted a public order offence committed against a police officer.

She was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.