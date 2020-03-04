A GROUP of Newport volunteers have started a gardening project, growing fresh fruit and vegetables to help people in need.

Help the Homeless (HTH) Newport will launch the Secret Garden Well-being Project on Monday, March 9, from 11am at Allotment 92 at Cae Perllan Road.

The project came about after users of HTH expressed an interest in gardening and growing their own fruit and vegetables. Not only will they benefit mentally and physically, but will also be able to gain new skills and learn to work independently, as well as in a team.

The group also fundraised for the tools and wellies, raising approximately £200, and around 10 service users will be taking part in the project.

HTH are also hoping to grow some fruit and vegetables for Feed Newport, their food bank aiming to tackle food poverty within the city.

The allotment plot has been sponsored for the year by Cook Stars Newport – Ebbw Vale.