THE line-up for Castell Roc 2020 at Chepstow Castle has been revealed.

Rock legends Skid Row, with support from Hollowstar and Collateral, will rock Chepstow Castle on Friday, August 14.

Meanwhile, La Voix, the UK’s funniest redhead, will be treating festival goers to some laughs and amazing vocals on Saturday, August 15.

La Voix can impersonate and perform some of the biggest divas from around the globe – Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Cher and many more.

For the last 10 years, La Voix has performed around the globe and was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

On stage on Sunday, August 16 is the sensational Si Cransoun ‘King of Vintage’ meets The Navarones ‘Legends of Ska’.

If you love Ska, classic soul, R&B, then this is a night you will not want to miss. Si Cranstoun will be giving a blast from the past with some songs from is Dualers days, such as Kiss on the Lips.

Russell Watson completes the line-up, having performed with some of the greatest singers in the world, he will now be taking the stage at Chepstow Castle.

Russell left school at the age of sixteen with no qualifications and spent the first eight years of his working life in a factory making nuts and bolts. His desire to escape the monotony of the shop floor led him to clubland where he spent nine years treading the boards, learning his trade and entertaining audiences nightly.

Since the year 2000, he has released 11 studio albums. His debut album The Voice raced up the UK charts and held the number one spot for a world record 52 weeks.

For more information and tickets head to http://www.castell-roc.co.uk/shop-2