Here we take a look at what was making the headlines 100 years ago on March 4, 1920:

Man Run Over

Accidents At Newport

William Wilcox, a young man living in Pugsley Street, was knocked down on Wednesday by a horse and cart near the Rising Sun, Shaftesbury Street. He said that they ran over him, but that he was not much injured, his face being bruised a little. His face, however, was swollen, his eye discoloured, and coat damaged. The driver stated that he was driving home when a man stepped on the road from the footway, and before he could pull up, was knocked down and run over. The injured man was taken home by his friends.

A six-year-old child named Molly Bryan, living in Wolseley Street, ran into Commercial Road on Wednesday, and came into collision with a bicycle, and knocked down. She complained about her face being injured. The cyclist said he was riding slowly at the time of the accident, but that he did not notice the child, who had left the footway.

Two pedestrians walking in High Street came into collision with each other, and one fell under a tramcar, but fortunately as not injured.

Risca

Personal

Master Ronald Morgan Williams, sixth and youngest son of Mr and Mrs Edwin Williams, of the School House, Pontymister, has passed the London Matriculation examination. The subjects taken were English Latin, French mathematics, and Chemistry. Master Williams had matriculated at the early age of 16. He passed the Welsh Matriculation 18 months ago.

MORE NEWS:

Blaenavon Works

Production of Steel Tyres

500 More Men To Be Employed

Blaenavon is in for a trade boom, as the Blaenavon Company are about to embark upon the production of steel tyres - an industry of importance at a time when tyres are scarce and in great demand. The Company have their plant practically laid, and it is stated in reliable quarters that work in the new department will commence this month, probably in the course of a fortnight.

One of the officials of the company, a few months ago, at a Peace celebration function, said they had at Blaenavon the material and facilities for making the steelworks the greatest in the kingdom if the people at the head of affairs and also the rank and file of the workmen applied themselves to the task. At the same time, he said the day was not far distant when steps would be taken towards achieving that end

It is only fair to assume that the provision of tyre mills with an extension of the steelworks, is one big instalment of this plan of development. Two new blast furnaces have been added to the company's undertakings recently.

It is estimated that work will be found for 500 additional workmen at least.

Cwmbran

Sunday funerals have been abolished at Cwmbran.