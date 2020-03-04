THREE people from Newport will be displaying their prized pets at the most prestigious dog show – Crufts.

Crufts takes place between Thursday, March 6 and Sunday, March 9 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Irish Water Spaniels

Show Champion Cuboglach Petite Wave. Picture: Martin Ford

Martin Ford will be taking his Irish water spaniels Show Champion Cuboglach Petite Wave and Cuboglach Reed Tussock to the show.

Show Champion Cuboglach Petite Wave is six and has won best of breed at Crufts previously, while her three-year-old daughter will be making her Crufts debut.

Mr Ford has been showing Irish Water Spaniels since 1974 and is currently on his ninth generation that he has bred himself. He has only missed two Crufts since 1976.

The Kennel Club class the Irish Water Spaniel as a vulnerable breed.

As well as much success in Crufts and other dog shows, Mr Ford has also had success with his dogs as working gun dogs.

King Charles Spaniels

Margaret Hunter will be taking two King Charles Spaniels with her to Crufts.

She has been showing for 50 years – something that she never thought would happen as she did not want a dog originally.

“My parents showed Cavaliers so I went with them," she said. "I never really wanted a dog but my husband did and he saw a King Charles Spaniel walking past and we got one and its all gone from there."

The two that Mrs Hunter will be taking are Hooebarton May North Shades of Heaven, who is almost seven and has won best of breed several times, and two-year-old Kasamanda.

Siberian Husky

Aloustairs Big Surprise with Shaali. Picture: Sam Toomer

Sam Toomer is taking her Siberian Husky Aloustairs Big Surprise with Shaali to Crufts.

The pup has passed her Kennel Club puppy foundation and good citizen bronze award and she has won various best puppy in breed at open shows around South Wales.

She has also recently won best puppy in breed and best special beginner in breed at the Boston 2020 championship show and best special beginner in breed at Driffield 2019 championship show.