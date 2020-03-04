A 200-YEAR-OLD Newport shop has come to the rescue after a city cobbler retired after 50 years, and found he had had nowhere to store his historical artefacts.

Kelvin Reddicliffe, who hung up his glue pot and cobbler’s hammer for the last time a couple of weeks ago, had used a room above Timpson's in Austin Friars to store his works of art.

But he was left scratching his head when he realised Chartist-related artworks, which he sold to raise fund for charity, would be homeless after he retired.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “Luckily I have a very good relationship with Arnold’s Electrical in Skinner Street and not only have they agreed to give space to the art for the time being but will continue to do so in the future when I produce more pieces.”

Mr Reddicliffe , aged 65, creates and sells the prints of the former city centre Chartist’s insurrection mural which until, the Friars Walk shopping centre was built, adorned a wall of the underpass into John Frost square.

Following its unceremonious destruction, sales of the artwork showing scenes from the mural have raised thousands of pounds for Newport-based St David’s Hospice care.

Mr Reddicliffe handed over a further £1,000 recently.

He said: “I had a wonderful space above the cobblers in Austin Friars where I used to keep the art work and also all sorts of other sporting memorabilia which I sold to raise funds for charity. It was looking bleak for a while but I was delighted when the lads at Arnold’s agreed to help out.”

Nigel Merrett, of Arnold’s, Skinner Street, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help out. We now have a collection of Mr Reddicliffe ’s Chartist Mural art work on permanent display in the shop. We’re more than happy to not only help out Kelvin, but also do our bit to help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care which does such absolutely marvellous work throughout our community.”

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care, receiving £1,000 from Mr Reddicliffe , said: “Kelvin has been a fantastic fundraiser for St David's Hospice Care over the years. We’re thrilled that he is going to carry on raising money for the charity. We can’t thank Arnold’s enough for their support."

To view and buy a piece of the Chartist Mural artwork call into the Arnold’s on Skinner Street Newport during normal opening hours.