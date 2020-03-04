A CHURCH which was attacked by vandals last summer is holding a rededication service for its restored stained-glass window.

St Hilda’s Church in Griffithstown was targeted in July, with a window depicting the first vicar of Griffithstown Reverend James Dunn broken.

But members of the community rallied, setting up a fundraiser to repair the damage and offering support to the church.

READ MORE:

And, on Sunday, March 8, the church will hold a rededication service for the restored window - which was installed just before Christmas.

“It’s to say thank you to the community for all their support online and their donations to help with the upkeep of the church,” said Rev Alison Littler.

“We would like to show how something good can come out of something so bad.

(The smashed window at St Hilda's Church in Griffithstown. Picture: Jim Thompson.)

“The window wasn’t put back into the church until just before Christmas.

“There were a lot of regulations we had to satisfy as a church, and the weather wasn’t right, meaning it couldn’t be set into the concrete.

“We decided to hold this ceremony to formally now to say thanks to the community for their help.”

Due to the design of the window, much of the original glass was able to be reused in the restoration works.

“The window was restored by Brockweir Glass, who did a fantastic job,” said Rev Littler. “We were lucky they were able to reuse most of the original glass, putting it back together like a jigsaw puzzle.”

(Artwork of the Rev James Dunn, the first vicar of Griffithstown. Picture: Jim Thompson.)

The service on Sunday will feature popular hymns, with music from Blaenavon Brass Band and Cantorion Sangtidd.

Church committee member Jim Thompson will give a talk on Reverend James Dunn, and the original dedication of the window in 1904.

After the service, free food and refreshments will be served in the church hall.