MORE men ought to be aware of the signs and symptoms of potential prostate cancer and to make sure they follow up by seeing their GP.

That is the message from a Newport-based support worker with cancer charity Macmillan, who is keen to raise awareness of the disease to mark prostate cancer awareness month.

Gemma Wham, a Macmillan Healthcare Support Worker who works in the urology department at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: “If you notice any of the following changes, it is good idea to get it checked out:

• Difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder;

• A weak flow when you urinate;

• A feeling that your bladder has not emptied properly;

• Dribbling urine after you finish urinating;

• Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night;

• A sudden need to urinate - you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet.

“Please speak to your GP if you experience any of these.”

Around 17,000 men are living with prostate cancer in Wales, with over 2,400 men diagnosed with the disease each year.

The good news is that the earlier that prostate cancer is discovered, the more likely it is to be successfully treated, which is why quick action upon symptoms is so important.

So what is prostate cancer? A guide by Macmillan Cancer Support:

Prostate cancer is a malignant tumour that occurs in the prostate gland, which is found only in men.

The prostate gland is the size of a walnut and surrounds the first part of the urethra which carries urine from the bladder to the penis.

Early cancer of the prostate gland (early prostate cancer) is when the cancer is only in the prostate and has not spread into the surrounding tissues or to other parts of the body. It is also called localised prostate cancer.

Locally advanced prostate cancer is cancer that has spread into the tissues around the prostate gland.

Advanced or metastatic cancer of the prostate gland is when the cancer has spread beyond the prostate gland to other parts of the body.

Anyone with questions about prostate cancer can drop into the Macmillan mobile information and support service when it is in the area. Details of upcoming visits can be found at www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If anyone needs support or just wants someone to talk to, the free Macmillan Cancer Support line is 0808 808 00 00. For more details, visit macmillan.org.uk