A LEGAL challenge by campaigners fighting to save Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre from closure has been thrown out.

Caerphilly Council had previously been forced to halt plans to close the centre after a High Court judge ruled it had failed to consider the impact of the closure on vulnerable people. But a bid to have the council’s entire sport and leisure strategy – which included the proposed closure – as unlawful was dismissed.

The campaigners had hoped to overturn this ruling at the Court of Appeal – but this has now been thrown out, meaning the council can resurrect plans to shutter the leisure centre.

Shane Williams, who took the case to the Court of Appeal in London, said: “Naturally we are disappointed that we did not win at the Court of Appeal and that the strategy was deemed to be lawful and we are seeking leave to appeal.

“However, we are encouraged by the fact that the Court of Appeal expressly did not make findings about whether any future decisions pursuant to the strategy could be made by the council’s cabinet, noting that the lawfulness of such decisions would depend on what is in the council’s budget.

“Whilst the judgment still leaves questions unanswered, we urge the new council leader to recognise how vital Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre is to the local community and take steps to safeguard its future.”

The leader of Caerphilly council Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “We welcome the judgment of the Court of Appeal and I feel that the decision validates the council’s approach to its sport and active recreation strategy.

“Whilst we welcome the decision, we also regret the amount of money it has cost the council to defend this case.

“Unfortunately, there seems to be a minority of local residents who seemed intent on dragging this issue through the courts without any regard to the impact on the public purse both from a council and a legal aid perspective."

But she added the council current has "no plans to close the facility".

“Instead we will review the future of this and other sites as part of our ambitious ‘place shaping’ plans for the county borough,” she said.