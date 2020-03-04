SIR Bob Geldof and Clare Balding are coming to Newport in April.

On April 23-24, a two-day business forum is being held at the International Convention Centre in Newport.

The Business Excellence Forum - known as BizX - in partnership with NatWest, will be hosted by broadcaster Clare Balding, with Sir Bob confirmed as the keynote speaker.

Balding - who is the face of the BBC's Wimbledon coverage - will kick the event off on Saturday, followed by a speech from best-selling author of 'Never Split the Difference' and former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss.

Motivational speaker Philip Hesketh and singer-songwriter, political activist, author and businessman Sir Bob will take to the stage in the afternoon.

The first day will culminate in the Business Excellence Awards ceremony - a black-tie event with business owners from all over the UK and Europe.

On the second day, Brad Sugars, the founder of the business coaching profession, will share his latest ideas for creating wealth.

And the author of ‘Built to Sell’, John Warrillow, will share the most effective strategies to increase the value of your business.

Dame Kelly Holmes will then bring the event to a close with insights from her athletic career.

(Clare Balding will kick off the event. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.)

Business leader, Baroness Karren Brady, was a guest speaker at the event in 2018. She said: “It’s hugely uplifting to meet so many businesses at different stages of their evolution.

"Being able to share ideas and come away motivated and refreshed is really important.

"It’s about investing something in yourself, so you can go back and invest that in your business.”

For more information, or to secure your spot, click here or search business excellence form awards on Google.

Graham Orange, an ActionCOACH from Bridgend, said: “It’s great to see BizX coming to Wales - the speakers and networking opportunities exceed my expectations every year. I’m offering 5 Golden Tickets worth over £600 each to local business owners, who can contact me to find out more at grahamorange@actioncoach.com.”