THE MAIN road into Ebbw Vale has re-opened after being closed for over two weeks following damage caused by Storm Dennis.

The A4046 Cwm to Aberbeeg Road had been closed to all travel since February 18 after cracks in the road forced its closure, with public safety a priority, the council said.

But it has now re-opened to cars, vans and emergency vehicles only.

Temporary traffic lights are in place mid-way through the section and a weight limit will apply.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience, our priority is always public safety."

Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes will still have to use the diversion route in place until further notice - which takes motorists up through Brynmawr.

Despite the diversion, many motorists have been using the 'Rhiw' - a road linking the A4046 with the village of Manmoel.

One resident said "someone is going to get killed" by using the narrow, one-track country lane.

