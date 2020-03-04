A MAN and a woman will stand trial for affray after they pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.

Ryan Smyth, 27, and Kelly Smyth, 38, of Lodge Avenue, Caerleon, Newport, denied the offences at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

The duo are due to stand trial on July 7 at Newport Crown Court.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on September 19, 2018.

The trial is expected to last between two and three days.

Ryan Smyth was represented by Harry Baker, Kelly Smyth by David Pinnell and the prosecution by John Warren.

Judge Daniel Williams granted both the defendants bail.