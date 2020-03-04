POLICE are looking for a 36-year-old man from the Newport area after he breached his licence conditions.

Frances Doherty was released from prison on February 14 - but has been recalled to prison after failing to meet his licence conditions.

Doherty received a nine month sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 9.

(He receive a nine month sentence for driving while disqualified. Picture: Gwent Police.)

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Due to the fact that Doherty, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2000073520 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.