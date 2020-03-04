UPDATED 3.07pm: Corporation Road is closed both ways and traffic is queuing from Orb Drive to the A48 Spytty Road (Corporation Road Traffic Lights).

The incident is affecting traffic heading onto the SDR from Orb Drive.

THERE has been a crash on a main road through Newport.

South Wales Fire and Rescue say they have received reports of a "road traffic collision" on the Southern Distributor Road Westbound, Newport.

Gwent Police said the crash happened on the slip road to the SDR from Orb Drive.

It is not yet known how serious the crash is, but witnesses have said there are three fire engines at the scene.

Congestion is already heavy and likely to get worse because of the school-run.

Traffic has stretched back to Spytty Retail Park.

An AA Travel map is showing heavy traffic on the road.

Newport Bus services are delayed.

Affected services: 42/43/74A/74C/X74 63.

A witness said it was a two-car crash.

A spokesman for the Fire Service "crew are on their way to the scene".

Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on The slip road to the SDR from Orb drive (Morrisons Newport) . The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/fWooh5KTd4 — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 4, 2020

We will update this as we have more information.