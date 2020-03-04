A LONG-AWAITED footbridge at Newport railway station has finally been given the green light.

The new footbridge, which has been designed as "a convenient, safe and attractive route”, will replace a subway which has been repeatedly vandalised linking Devon Place and Queensway.

It will also be fully-wheelchair accessible and is designed to be used as a crossing point by pedestrians and cyclists.

An artist's impression of how the new bridge will look

Plans for the project date back to 2014, when the Welsh Government pledged to invest £4 million to build the bridge, but it has been hit by delays.

At a planning committee meeting earlier today, Cllr David Fouweather said residents would be ‘delighted’ to finally see the plans get the go ahead.

“Many residents will be absolutely delighted that we are now, at long last, having this footbridge,” he said.

“They will not have to use that dreadful subway, full of drugs and urine and whatever nonsense goes on down there.

“It’s not the prettiest footbridge in the world, but let’s be clear, the railway station is not the prettiest railway station in the world either so it does not really matter.”

Cllr Trevor Watkins also welcomed the plans, but said he had some concerns of anti-social behaviour incidents moving to the footbridge where it goes over the railway line.

“I am concerned that objects and anti-social behaviour rather than deposited on the walkway will be over the top instead,” he said.

But planning officers provided assurance that Network Rail has raised no such concerns.

The footbridge has also been designed to limit the possibility of such issues as much as possible, the meeting heard.

Cllr Richard White also welcomed the plans and said the scheme is “an iconic development.”

Under the plans the ramps, steps and bridge deck are planned to have an orange, non-slip surface to provide a ‘vibrant’ route across the bridge.

The bridge will span over all four station platforms, with a ramp and steps which would involve new access points and demolition of the existing wall on Devon Place.

On a possible completion date for the scheme, a council spokeswoman said: "Any project over a main railway line is complex and this particular scheme has been more so because of the electrification of the line and the proximity of other services and utilities.

"The council has worked closely with Network Rail to overcome all the challenges and Welsh Government has supported the project with funding.

"Contractors for the design and the electrical works were appointed last year and we are now in the final stages of appointing a contractor for the fabrication and installation.

"Once complete, the council will be able to provide an updated timescale for installation but this will depend on availability of steel and any further work that might be need in relation to the electrification of the railway line."