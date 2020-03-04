A COCAINE dealer walked free from court after it took the police nearly three years to bring him to justice.

Nathan Richards, 40, was handed a suspended prison sentence when his lawyer said his client had turned his life around since being caught in 2017.

But Judge Nicola Jones said the defendant would have been going straight to jail had there not been an “unacceptable delay” by the police handling the case.

She told the court: “This is the longest delay I’ve seen.”

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the reason officers gave for the extraordinary wait was that they encountered problems retrieving evidence from one of Richards’ mobile phones.

Police found more than £2,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis when they went to the defendant’s Caerphilly home on an unrelated matter in May 2017.

Richards, of High Street, Senghenydd, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.

The former security guard also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

The defendant had five previous convictions, the only relevant one to this case being one for producing a controlled drug in 2001.

Ed Mitchard, representing Richards, described his client’s arrest as an “epiphany”.

His lawyer told Cardiff Crown Court: “He has sorted his life out. He had lost his job and his marriage and was on a self-destructive path.

“His mother said if he hadn’t been arrested, he would be dead by now. He has rehabilitated himself.

“He does not take cocaine at all and is using cannabis to a much lesser extent. He is physically fit and goes to the gym.”

The court heard the defendant also cares for his son.

Judge Jones told Richards: “It has taken nearly three years for this case to come to court which is unacceptable. But the reason for the delay does not lie at your door.”

She said: “You have used that time to turn your life around entirely. You are free from cocaine but I am concerned you are still using cannabis.

“But you are clearly a person who is capable of rehabilitation.”

Richards was jailed for two years, suspended for two years.

He must complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to take place on May 26.

Before he left the dock, Judge Jones told him: “You have shown you are worthy of a chance. Don’t let me down.”

Richards thanked her before he left court.