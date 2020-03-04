PLANS for a new visitor centre at Newport’s iconic Transporter Bridge – a key part of a £12 million scheme to protect the structure’s future – have been given the go-ahead subject to flooding concerns being overcome.

The proposals will see the existing visitor centre replaced with a modern, bigger one, designed to be contemporary but also reflecting the area’s industrial history and architecture.

It is hoped the project will more than double visitor numbers to the site.

Mike Lewis, Newport council’s museums and heritage officer, told a planning committee meeting on Wednesday the current facility can only accommodate four visitors comfortably and has just one accessible toilet.

Plans also aim to ensure there is something for everyone who visits the attraction, including those who cannot climb the 277 steps to the top.

A virtual recreation of the view from the top, looking out over the city is planned, complete with wind effects.

“We need to grow the visitor numbers if the bridge is to become sustainable for the long-term and we need to have an attraction that works in all weathers,” Mr Lewis said.

“At the moment it is very much a fair weather attraction but we would like to have visitors in the winter too.”

Cllr John Guy said the plans will play an important part in bringing visitors to the city.

“This is a celebration,” he said.

“We will have to rely on tourism in Wales in the future and there is already an interest.

“Lots of people will come there and I am sure it will become one of the seven wonders of the world.”

Councillor Graham Berry also welcomed the plans for the “iconic structure.”

“I am so pleased it is on the agenda for the future of Newport,” he said.

Cllr Val Dudley also spoke in support but said she would have liked the designs of the visitor centre to be “a little bit softer” to make it more in-keeping with the Grade-II*-listed structure.

As part of the scheme, repairs and restoration work which will extend the operational life of the bridge by 25-30 years are also proposed as part of a separate application to Welsh Government and Cadw.

Natural Resources Wales has objected and says more information to show the risks and consequences of flooding can be managed is needed.

The application will be formally approved once this has been demonstrated.