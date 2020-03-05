MONMOUTH residents are no strangers to flooding and the impact it can have - and perhaps none more so than worshippers at St Peter’s Church on Dixton Lane.

The church, which is more than 1,500 years old, usually floods twice a year, most recently in November. And the church was again hit by floodwater during recent bad weather - just as thousands of pounds of repair work was concluded.

Just 30 metres from the River Wye, water levels on Sunday, February 16 were above six feet, and wrecked the building, even picking up large benches and pews and moving them across the church.

The state of the church after the flooding

As though that wasn’t enough, contractors only finished £130,000 worth of repair work on the church on Saturday, February 15.

Penny Powdrill, stand-in vicar at St Peter’s and member of the church for over 30 years, said she thinks the flood could be the second worst in the church’s history, but she has been stoic in her response.

“When it happened in November we got the fire service in and we were back up and running within a week or so,” she said. “I think we’ll need more than the fire service this time.”

“I can’t remember many floods at all that have been this dimension.

Penny Powdrill

“My overriding feeling is resignation, but also a determination to make sure we’re back at Easter. I fully intend to do Easter services here.”

On the day after the flooding, people from the nearby Royal Oak pub helped Ms Powdrill and other members barge the door open, as the water had moved pews in front of the door.

Such is the popularity of the church, pictures shared on social media of the aftermath of the flooding were met with dismay by hundreds of residents.

“It’s a very old and traditional church, and has been a tranquil place for many over the years,” Ms Powdrill added. “There’s a real value here - not only in the services but in what it gives to people.

“It’s right by the river and people out walking often pop in and tell us they can feel God’s peace here.”

With the broken windows expected to cost thousands alone, church treasurer Liz Wills has said she doesn’t know how they will pay for the repairs.

“We’ve just spent all the money we have on the work we’ve had done,” Ms Wills said.

“You just couldn’t make it up. It’s so disheartening.”

If you would like to help the recovery efforts at St Peter’s Church, contact Liz Wills via email at lizwills25@gmail.com