CONTENTIOUS plans for 130 homes near a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) on the edge of Caldicot are moving ahead, despite concerns that a failure to spread out the affordable housing could lead to “ghetto areas.”

A reserved matters application - setting out elements such as the proposed layout of the site - for the development on fields off the town’s Church Road has been approved by Monmouthshire council’s planning committee.

However, councillors raised concerns over the current “pepper pot” plans for affordable housing.

The land off Church Road earmarked for development

The council has used the term 'pepper potting' to describe the spreading out of affordable housing across the whole development rather than clustering them all together.

In total there will be 45 affordable homes, comprising 35 per cent of the development as a whole - and the authority has said it would be difficult to spread out such a large amount.

Speaking on behalf of residents at the meeting, Caldicot Castle ward councillor Jo Watkins said there were concerns about the distribution of the affordable housing throughout the site.

“It is said to be pepper potted throughout the site, but there is a large section of it situation within one section of the site," she said.

“When you bear in mind where the affordable housing is already in the Nedern Rise development, it basically abuts that section.

“It would make a very large concentration of affordable housing in that top section of the area.

“There have unfortunately been a number of incidents in that area of anti-social behaviour and there is a grave concern around residents as to whether this is going to be increased by more single-bed occupancy premises in that area.”

An artist's impression of the development

And Cllr Jez Becker said that it was important to spread out the types of housing.

“I think that’s the best thing for everybody," he said. “It’s the best thing for inclusion in the community and to break down these problems that we have of perceptions of people.

“For that reason we should look again at the positioning of that housing.”

And Cllr Louise Brown said: “I am very much in favour of pepper pot idea because it does avoid ghetto areas for that reason it mixes social housing with private housing, which I think is a good idea.

“It’s often known as a policy to avoid areas identified as ones with social housing.”

Concerns were also raised over drainage and traffic management in the meeting, but the committee was told that they were being dealt with in separate applications.