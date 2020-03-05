A CRAZED knifeman who told police he wished he’d killed his ex-partner and a friend in a frenzied stabbing has been jailed for 13 years.

Colin Chapman, 55, from Newport, was high on crack cocaine and alcohol when he flew in a jealous rage and launched the savage assault.

The city’s Crown Court heard he only stopped the attack on both his victims when the blade snapped.

His ex-girlfriend, who had previously been victim domestic abuse at his hands, suffered a wound near her spine, while the man was slashed to his eyebrow and stabbed in his abdomen.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said Chapman also confessed to arresting police officers that he had stalked random strangers armed with a knife in the past.

He also claimed he had told doctors that he wanted to kill someone and was dangerous.

Mr Davies said the three had been socialising in Cardiff when the violence erupted in a flat, when Chapman accused his ex of having a relationship and fancying the other man.

He told the court: “The defendant punched her to the face and placed a cord around her neck in order to strangle her.

“He said he was going to kill her and then headbutted her to the face. The other man came to the woman’s aid and Chapman got the better of him in a fight.

“He went to the kitchen and got a knife before he stabbed her in the back and attacked the other man.”

The police were called and Chapman was arrested. Mr Davies told Judge Richard Williams: “The defendant said, ‘I want to be arrested for attempted murder. I wanted to murder her. I told the doctor I wanted to kill someone two months ago.’”

The prosecutor added: “He said he had attended doctor and psychiatric appointments and said he wanted to kill someone and that he should have been sectioned.

“He said he had liked the way the knife had entered and left the bodies. If the blade had not snapped, he would have carried on.

“He had said he was dangerous but no one would believe him. He was surprised there were no more wounds. He told the police he wanted the person who had bitten his face to be arrested.”

Chapman, of Howe Circle, Ringland, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent. The offences were committed on June 27, 2019.

The court heard that he had 34 previous convictions for 72 offences, mostly for dishonesty, but including violence against his ex-partner.

Hilary Roberts, representing Chapman, said: “He has little memory of the events but accepts what he did. He finds the words attributed to him alarming.

“He is remorseful for the effects his offending have had, physically and emotionally, on his victims.”

Judge Williams told Chapman there was no evidence the defendant was suffering from any mental disorder.

He said: “It is only by sheer good luck the victims didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

“You said afterwards that you wanted to kill them and you would have carried on had the knife not broken. It is no exaggeration to say that this was a frenzied attack.”

As well as being jailed for 13 years, Chapman was made the subject of restraining orders not to contact both his victims indefinitely.