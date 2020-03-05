A RESIDENT has spoken of her frustration after her car was written off when it was hit by a bus outside her home - for the second time.

Samantha May, 44, who lives at Hendre Farm Drive, was left shaken when she heard a loud bang from outside her house on Tuesday morning.

When she went outside to see what had happened, she saw her car had been hit by a bus driving past. This was the second time this has happened - another of Ms May's cars was hit outside her home five years ago.

"It's because the roads are too narrow," she said. "There's nowhere for me to park and I'm always having trouble.

“There needs to be more parking around and then cars would be fine going up and down”.

(Samantha May by her car that's been written off)

The car has been written off and taken by the police, with Ms May left with a courtesy car.

(The front of the car)

(The back of the car)

Ms May believes the bus must have been driving at around 40pm, as there were marks left on the newly laid tarmac.

(The tarmac had just been done to repair potholes in the road)

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had a call about 8.50am reporting a collision between a bus and a parked car on Hendre Farm Drive – there were no injuries.”