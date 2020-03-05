A DRUG dealer who made more than £22,000 trafficking cocaine was ordered to pay back £15,000 – or face more time in prison.

Robert Miller, 27, from Newport, was jailed for 32 months after he admitted possessing the class A drug with intent to supply on the city’s Cardiff Road.

The defendant, of New Pastures, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Prosecutor Tony Trigg told Judge Daniel Williams how Miller benefitted by £22,333 through drug dealing and now has £14,910 available.

The defendant, who was represented by Matthew Cobbe, has 28 days to repay the cash or spend an extra eight months in custody.

Miller appeared in court via video link from Bridgend’s Parc Prison.