PETS can have a positive influence on the lives of their owners and families - whether that is by brightening up the day with their presence, or even saving someone's life.

Nominations are now open for the 80th Blue Cross Medal, which is awarded to pets who have done extraordinary things.

The Blue Cross medal winner last year was eight-year-old Papillon-cross Lily-Rose, a self-taught assistance dog who saved her owner from choking, and alerted her owner when her mother had a heart attack and collapsed.

Jim the 19-year-old cat previously won the award after saving his family from a fire, while Daisy the Labrador won for her cancer detection skills and Romeo the Staffordshire Bull Terrier won for his blood donations.

Nominations are open until Thursday, April 30.

Blue Cross chief executive Sally de la Bedoyere said: "The Blue Cross Medal champions all heroic pets - from amazing assistance or therapy pets and animals in the services, to everyday household pets who make exceptional companions.

"If you own or know of a pet that has done something out of the ordinary to change someone's life, we want to hear from you."

To nominate a pet or find out more, visit www.bluecross.org.uk/medal