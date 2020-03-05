A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LOUIS JOHN LOVELL, 72, of Caerphilly Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 42 days and ordered to pay a £1,488 fine after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 80mph in a 50mph on the city’s A467.

He must also hand over £148 for a surcharge and £85 costs.

SARAH CAMPBELL-HORNER, 49, of Mons Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS

TINA LEWIS, 21, of Miskin Green, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was fined £180 after she was found guilty of assaulting an ambulance service staff member.

She was also ordered to pay £300 costs and £75 compensation.

KATIE THOMAS, 25, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she was found guilty of assault by beating and the criminal damage of a van and a door.

She must undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Thomas was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £250 costs and a £50 fine.

STEPHEN RONALD PULLEN, 46, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted common assault.

He was ordered to pay £156 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NANNETTE SUMMERS, 48, of Dan y Deri, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for eight months after she admitted common assault.

She was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

KIRK REDMORE, 36, of Lewis Drive, Churchill Park, Caerphilly, was jailed for four months after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made for a drug-driving conviction.

He was ordered to pay £60 costs.

STEVEN ELLAWAY, 55, of Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was fined £874 after he was found guilty of the criminal damage of a car.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation and £775 prosecution costs.

LEON CARPIN, 29, of Clos y Ffynnon, Pontprennau, Cardiff, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £1,790 compensation after he admitted stealing power tools in Caerphilly.

He must also hand over £85 costs.