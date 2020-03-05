A NEWPORT family have criticised the inaction of one of Wales' largest housebuilders after their home was nearly washed away by a surging River Ebbw during Storm Dennis.

Leigh Adams and his family live on Troed-y-Gaer Road in Redrow's new Carnegie Court estate in Bassaleg.

They were among the first to move into the development, around 18 months ago.

At 6am on February 17, they were alerted to potential danger by a neighbour knocking on their front door.

"They told us to come outside, and we saw the bank slowly collapsing," said Mr Adams.

The family lost roughly 25 feet of land to the river.

Since the incident, the family have been confined to a single hotel room as they wait on Redrow to inform them of any progress to remedy the situation.

"We’ve been living out of a single hotel room for the past two weeks," said mr Adams.

"We have only just been moved to another hotel, the Village Hotel in Cardiff where, I have to say, the staff have been brilliant, really helpful.

"What I really want is to be rehoused in a suitable property on the estate and compensated for our trauma."

However, Mr Adams explained that this might be some way off as he was yet to receive correspondence from Redrow.

At the time of the incident, Redrow issued a statement which said: ""We can confirm that as a result of Storm Dennis two properties at our Carnegie Court development in Basseleg, South Wales were affected by nearby flooding.

"Following heavy rainfall throughout the weekend, the River Ebbw that runs adjacent to the site burst its banks, with the water reaching the edge of the two properties. "The flood defences that were put in place during the development build performed as intended and successfully prevented any water from entering the homes in question.

"With the potential for further rainfall in the coming days we will continue to liaise with local residents and closely monitor the situation."

Mr Adams said that his daughter's corner bedroom had been metres away from the torrent after the entire riverbank had been swept away.

He questioned whether this was how the flood defences were intended to perform.

"I’ve been kept in the dark 100 per cent by Redrow," he said.

"I sent Redrow a detailed letter about their claims about the flood defences.

"I believe I have been mis-sold as the property is not, and has never been, fit for purpose."

Unable to contact the housebuilding firm, Mr Adams decided to make a freedom of information request to the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales and Newport City Council for the designs of the original flood defences.

"I believe there was negligence," he said.

"I don’t believe the work was done to an adequate level.

"My mortgage is up for renewal in a month and I’m not sure what the value of my property is anymore."

He also spoke of the effect the situation has had on his mental health and that of his family.

"I’m going to the doctors soon as I recently scored 9/10 on a test for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," he said.

"Friends and family have noticed my health being affected. I’m thinking about this all of the time.

"My sympathies go out to everyone else in the neighbourhood for the situation this has turned into."

Mr Adams hopes that those in charge will step in to remedy the situation, as he fears that taking things in a legal direction will prove too costly and too high a risk.

"I’m almost at the liberty of Redrow.," he said.

"I’ve been told that taking legal action is going to cost me. I can’t risk putting myself in that much debt.

"I challenge Redrow, Newport City Council and the Welsh Government to do the right thing.

"I want them to turn this into a success story."

Redrow have been contacted for comment.