FIVE vehicles were reported as being involved in the crash on the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport yesterday afternoon - which closed the road westbound for more than two hours.

And no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to Gwent Police.

Three damaged vehicles remained at the scene, on the bridge over the River Usk, when the photographs here were taken.

The crash caused tailbacks westbound on the A48, as far back as the roundabout for Llanwern High School.

Severe congestion on this and other roads in the area was later compounded by traffic seeking to avoid the M4 after a lorry fire eastbound, shortly before 4pm yesterday, which closed the motorway in both directions up to and during the rush hour.