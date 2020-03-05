A GWENT Police officer has been sacked for filming a sex act in his patrol car while on duty.

PC Alexander Clark, 26, was in full uniform outside a police station when he filmed the sex act and took an explicit picture on his phone.

Clark admitted taking the picture and the video - but insisted his penis was sore and he "needed to look at it closer".

Presenting officer Kay Gladwin said: "When PC Clark was interviewed, he said it was a stupid thing to do while on duty.

"He admitted taking the photo but stated that it was sore and he needed to look at it closer."

A recording shows him performing a sex act in a police car 37 minutes after taking the photo.

"His claims that it was sore are not accepted because he clearly carried out a sex act just 37 minutes later."

PC Clark was suspended on June 18 last year, just five days after taking the picture and video in the car park outside Newport Central police station, south Wales.

Miss Gladwin added: "PC Clark was on duty and therefore neglecting his responsibility as a police officer.

"He behaved in a way that discredits the police."

The hearing held at Gwent Police Headquarters was told the incident happened at a time when PC Clark was dealing with a "toxic" relationship.

Nicholas Walker, representing PC Clark, said: "It goes without saying that this was the most monumentally stupid thing to do and I know that anyone having seen the bare facts will be dismayed by this case.

"However it cannot be said that there was an intention to share the imagery.

"He is a young man. He found himself in a toxic relationship. If he wasn't back from a shift on time he would find himself locked out of his own home and have to sleep in the car."

The hearing was told that Clark faced other allegations from his former partner at Family Court.

His images came to light after his phone was seized by colleagues at Gwent Police in relation to another investigation.

Mr Walker added: "The photo and the video would never have been known about if it wasn't for the other allegations which ended up resulting in no further action.

"This was a young man not in a normal frame of mind.

"PC Clark has a love for policing which was long and deeply held."

PC Clark was today dismissed from his job with no notice after the allegations of gross misconduct were found proven.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly, who chaired the hearing, said: "This is a public service. You were on duty being paid by the public and in full police uniform.

"This was an act unbecoming of an officer here at Gwent Police.

"The public will be appalled that a police officer in public, in uniform, on duty was masturbating and recording at a time when the public was paying for you to serve them and for me that is completely unacceptable.

"I have considered your references and how hard you have worked to become a police officer.

"I deem this behaviour so serious that personal mitigation does not out weigh the seriousness of this act.

"My sanction is that you should be dismissed without notice."