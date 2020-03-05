POLICE chased a man dressed only in his pants through Pill in Newport, today.

A spokesman for Gwent Police, writing on the Newport Officer's Twitter page, said: "To all those who thought they watched police chasing Superman through Pill today, it was actually just a wanted criminal in his pants."

"Unfortunately for him, he didn't have superhero speed and was quickly apprehended."

(The wanted man didn't have superhero speed. Picture: Gwent Police)

The chase came as Operation Bill - where officers will have a heightened presence in the area - began this month.

'Operation Bill' will see police horses and an increased police presence in the area following residents' calls to "feel more safe and secure".

(Police horses will patrol the area for the rest of the month. Picture: Gwent Police.)

A public meeting, attended by 70-80 residents, was held last week in response to anti-social behaviour and reports of knife crime.

Cllr Malcolm Linton said there was concern about a “lack of officers on the beat.”

He asked what the police planned to do “to make our residents feel more safe and secure.”

And within a few days of the operation being launched, police discovered a quantity of Class A drugs. You can read more about that here.

MORE NEWS:

Newport police officer dismissed from Gwent Police

Newport knifeman who attacked ex-partner and friend 'wished he'd killed them'

Cocaine dealer ordered to repay £15k in drug money – or face more jail time

Superintendent Mike Richards said he expected there to be improvements following the public meeting.

“I recognise we need to do more,” he said.

“We do need to listen to that meeting. We do need to get our communication right and our visibility better than it has been.

“I have committed to acting on the issues raised at the residents’ meeting last week.”