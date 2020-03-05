A WOMAN has died after being hit by a train near Lydney, in Gloucestershire.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by emergency crews.

A British Transport Police statement said: "Officers were called to Lydney Station at 12.46pm today (Thursday, March 5) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

READ MORE:

CrossCountry have stated that trains along this route, Gloucester to Newport, will likely face delays as a result.

The rail firm issued the following travel advice: "Passengers between Birmingham and Cardiff Central should travel via Bristol Parkway.

"Great Western Railway are conveying passengers between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central in both directions until further notice.

"Transport For Wales are conveying passengers between Cheltenham Spa and Cardiff Central in both directions until further notice. Please note Transport for Wales is also affected by this incident and shall be running rail replacement transport. CrossCountry tickets are accepted on these services.

"West Midlands Railway are conveying passengers between Birmingham New Street and University in both directions until further notice.

"Arrangements have been made for CrossCountry rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys."