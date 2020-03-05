A JEALOUS man who scratched an obscene ‘revenge’ message on a love rival’s BMW car outside his ex-girlfriend’s home has been jailed.

Daniel Dyas also made “ugly threats” through the letterbox after he went there in defiance of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting her.

As well as scratching the car's bonnet, the defendant smashed the vehicle’s windows, prosecutor Bethan Evans said.

The offences were committed in the Trevethin area of Pontypool last month.

Judge Daniel Williams told him: “You shouted ugly threats through the letterbox and threatened to damage his car which you then proceeded to do. The damage you caused was extensive.

“You had been violent to your former partner in the past and in November 2018, a restraining order was imposed preventing you from contacting her.”

The judge added: “This was a deliberate breach of a restraining order which is aggravated by your previous convictions.

“Only a term of immediate custody can be justified.”

Prolific offender Dyas, aged 27, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to the breach of a restraining order, criminal damage and a public order offence.

His offending took place on February 17.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Dyas had 26 previous convictions for 52 offences.

Nigel Fryer, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty.

Judge Williams sent Dyas to prison for eight months and imposed a five-year restraining order for him not to contact the owner of the BMW.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was told he must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

After he was sentenced, he said to the judge: “Cheers.”