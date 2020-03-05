A FLOCK of 47 lambs has been stolen from a farm in Monmouthshire, Gwent Police said.

Thieves cut the gates open to one of the farm's fields before making off with the livestock.

The animals were taken some time this week between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning, according to the force's Rural Crime Team.

Officers said they believe a lorry was used to steal the 47 lambs, adding that this is the second incident of this type to have been reported in the past month.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about either theft, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 200080648.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.