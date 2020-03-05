A GROUP of four thieves distracted a Newport bakery worker before stealing a charity tin collecting money for cancer patients.

CCTV footage from The Hot Bread Shop in Chepstow Road shows the moment four hooded men swipe the collection tin from the counter and flee the scene.

The tin was collecting money for St David's Hospice Care.

Owner Paul Francis has appealed for anyone who knows the culprits' identities to contact the police and bring them to justice.

He also urged other businesses to stay vigilant in case the thieves target other shops in the city.

He said the thieves were "outside for about 20 minutes, lurking – you could see they had their eyes on it".

They stole the tin at 3.48pm this afternoon (Thursday).

The bakery staff were left feeling intimidated by the thieves, he added.

"One of them asked my staff what pastries they sold," Mr Francis said. "I assume it was distract the staff, and then one makes a grab for the money".

Mr Francis said the charity tin had been there for some time, and his "very generous" customers were happy to give some spare change to support St David's – a Newport-based charity providing palliative care for people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Gwent Police crime number for this incident is 2000080854.