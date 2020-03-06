THE annual Sport Eggstravaganza from Newport Live Sports Development team will be returning this year, jam packed with sport and physical activities for the whole family.

The Sport Eggstravganza will take place on Thursday April 16 at the Regional Pool & Tennis Centre from 11am-4pm. Several different sporting activities will be on offer, delivered by a team of qualified sports coaches and National Governing Bodies Representatives.

There will be plenty of physical activities for all the family to enjoy including scuba diving, FloatFit Grow, pool inflatable obstacle course, aquatic activities, tennis, a tots area, inflatables and an Easter egg hunt.

Mike Rosser, Sport and Physical Activity Development Officer at Newport Live, said: “Sport Eggstravaganza is a fantastic opportunity for families to have fun and get active.

"We have lots of fun sports to try including for the first time FloatFit Grow and our pool inflatable obstacle course.

"Join us for a jam-packed family day out that’s not to be missed."

Sport Eggstravaganza is part of the ongoing work delivered by Newport Live and its Sports and Physical Activity Development Team.

The team delivers and facilitates high-quality sporting opportunities with a social value for children, young people, and families in schools, communities, sports clubs, and local facilities across Newport and beyond.

Newport Live is a non-profit distribution organisation and registered charity, which means the money they make is wholly reinvested into the services and facilities they offer, so all Newport Live customers are supporting the local community through the delivery of these projects and activities.

Entry for Sport Eggstravaganza costs £4 per child, or £6 for a family ticket (includes up to two children) - adults go free.

To find out more information about the event, visit facebook.com/NLSportsDevelopment or search NLSportsDeveleopment on Twitter.