A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

FINLEY SPENCER BROOK, 19, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine and cannabis derivatives in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB HARRY BURT, 20, of Wentwood Road, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £367 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS GREER, 23, of Annesley Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT ALUN ISAAC, 68, of Llew A Dor Cwrt, Caerleon, was banned from driving for 28 days and fined £499 after he admitted speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Monmouthshire.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £49 surcharge.

JACK HARRISON, 25, of Celandine Court, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £463 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN HUGH PROTHEROUGH, 40, of Gwent Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine and cannabis derivatives in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN DWAYNE EDWARDS, 30, of Dol yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit, causing damage to a vehicle that was taken without consent, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, resisting a constable and possession of cannabis.

He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

RACHEL BATTEN, 33, of Knights Walk, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and surcharge.