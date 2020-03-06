A VIRGIN Media database containing the personal details of just under a million people has been breached.

The broadband provider said they had "recently become aware that some personal information" had been "accessed without permission".

This included: contact details (name, home and email address and phone numbers), technical and product information.

"In a very small number of cases" it also included date of birth, a spokesman said.

However, the database access did not include any password or financial details - including bank account number or credit card information - they added.

Virgin Media said they have contacted affected customers and the Information Commissioner's Office.

"We take our responsibility to protect personal information seriously," they added.

"We know what happened, why it happened and as soon as we became aware we immediately shut down access to the database and launched a full independent forensic investigation."

Am I affected?

If your data has been breached, Virgin Media will be in contact with you - if they have not already.

READ MORE:

Has Virgin Media been hacked?

This was not a hack or a cyber attack, the company said.

Were any passwords stored in the database?

No passwords were stored in the database, they said.