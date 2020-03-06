ISLWYN MP Chris Evans has called for a review into business rates after a number of small businesses have been struggling on the high street.

Mr Evans called upon the UK Government's minister of business, energy and industrial strategy to review business rates due to the recent struggle of small businesses on Blackwood High Street.

Tidals, a store on Blackwood High Street, raised this issue due to the rate difference between business rates on the high street and in business parks.

Mr Evans said: “We must stand together with our small businesses because they are a vital part of the Welsh economy and make sure that they are receiving the same opportunities that large companies are receiving.

“These unfair rates must be addressed soon or many of the small businesses, which are so valuable to the welsh community will be forced to close up shop.”

The Minister said he recognises the issue and will look into the overall business rates.