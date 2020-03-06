THIS IS the heart-warming moment primary school pupils help orchestrate a proposal for a teacher in Newport.

Chloe Louise Butcher, 28, was teaching Maths at St Julian’s Primary School when she was interrupted.

“I had no idea what was going on at all,” she said.

Writing on the school website, headteacher Mr Mansfield said: “Just past 11am this morning, Mr Mansfield summoned Miss Butcher to a meeting in the headteacher’s office with himself and Mrs Hill.

“Miss Butcher looked very worried that she had been called to such a meeting in the middle of her maths lesson.

“The minute she was in the office, Miss Jones and Miss Rounds gave the signal and the three reception classes scurried up to the junior front playground really quietly.”

Ms Butcher was then taken to the school playground where she was greeted with rows of children singing Welsh hymns.

“It was my birthday, so I was saying ‘It’s not a big birthday, I am 28 not 30,” she said.

Pupils then formed a tunnel for Ms Butcher’s partner Gavin Rue to walk through.

Kitted out in his firefighting uniform, Mr Rue, 32, then got on one knee – and, of course, she said yes.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen."

(Ms Butcher said she was completely blown away.)

“It is so me. I like making a fuss over people, but Gavin isn’t like that.

“I was blown away.

“It was World Book Day so I was dressed as a zoo keeper. I may have worn something more glamorous if I had known.

Ms Butcher, who lives in Caerleon, said the “children were so excited all afternoon”.

“They were drawing my wedding dress, but it was green so I wasn’t too happy about that.

“I am in a complete bubble today. Everyone is congratulating me – people I don’t even know because the video has been shared everywhere.”

(Ms Butcher said her partner had to call in a favour with the fire service.)

Mr Rue is a London firefighter but has friends in the South Welsh service and “called in a favour” to use the fire truck, she said.

Looking ahead to the big day, she had “always dreamt of a Christmas wedding”.