REALITY TV star sisters Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd and their families returned to Newport's Celtic Manor Resort as the new series of the their programme premiered.

Billie Faiers enjoying some golf at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport recently hosted reality star sisters Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd alongside their families.

The break came during the half-term holidays and acted as a relaxing time before series seven of their hit ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which premiered on Wednesday, February 26.

This was not the first time that the pair had visited the five-star resort, as they filmed the finale of season six in the lodges.

Hunters Lodge where the family stayed.

The former The Only Way Is Essex siblings were joined at the resort by their mum Suzie and children Nelly, Arthur, Paul and Rosie and relaxed at the Hunter Lodges.

Voted one of the best family-friendly UK hotels by AA, the Celtic Manor had a range of activities on offer for the family to enjoy, including treasure hunts, an adventure playground and kids crafts where the children designed a new look for a teddy bear.

The mums also made time to relax with saunas, hot tubs and spas throughout the 2,000-acre resort.