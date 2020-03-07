WE HAVE all seen some truly awful parking.
Whether it is drivers taking up two parking bays, leaving just inches between other vehicles when parallel parking or mounting the whole side-walk, we have all encountered woeful parking at some point.
(Of course, sometimes those parked in disabled spaces need to use two bays and we haven't included any such examples.)
And we've collated your pictures of some of those dodgy drivers
Clarence Place, Newport
Malpas, Newport.
"Someone completely sticking their back end out into the road."
Cross Street, Abergavenny
Fairfield carpark, Abergavenny.
Car blocking a pavement, location unknown.
Two cars blocking a driveway
You can still add your contributions below and we will continue to add them in. You can remain anonymous.
Send us your examples of terrible parking
Use this easy and quick tool to submit your pictures. You can remain anonymous by simply selecting 'do not credit'. If you can, mention the road/street the car was on.
Aldi, Barrack Hill
Morrisons, Cwmbran
Location unknown
Usk
