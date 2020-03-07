WE HAVE all seen some truly awful parking.

Whether it is drivers taking up two parking bays, leaving just inches between other vehicles when parallel parking or mounting the whole side-walk, we have all encountered woeful parking at some point.

(Of course, sometimes those parked in disabled spaces need to use two bays and we haven't included any such examples.)

And we've collated your pictures of some of those dodgy drivers

Clarence Place, Newport

Malpas, Newport.

"Someone completely sticking their back end out into the road."

Cross Street, Abergavenny

Fairfield carpark, Abergavenny.

Car blocking a pavement, location unknown.

Two cars blocking a driveway

Aldi, Barrack Hill

Morrisons, Cwmbran

Location unknown

Usk